Brahma Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.69 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.69 crore in December 2022 up 9.46% from Rs. 50.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 23.02% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.86 crore in December 2022 up 19.9% from Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2021.