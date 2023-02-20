BPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore, down 3.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BPL are:Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore in December 2022 down 3.01% from Rs. 13.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 24% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2022 up 13.57% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.
BPL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.
|BPL shares closed at 61.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.35% returns over the last 6 months and 6.03% over the last 12 months.
|BPL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.88
|11.86
|13.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.88
|11.86
|13.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.28
|6.98
|8.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.09
|0.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|-0.65
|0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.84
|1.84
|1.78
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.55
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.29
|1.36
|1.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.89
|1.71
|0.83
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.37
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.09
|2.08
|0.98
|Interest
|0.39
|0.32
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.70
|1.76
|0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.70
|1.76
|0.56
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.70
|1.76
|0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.70
|1.76
|0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|48.98
|48.98
|48.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.36
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.36
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.36
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.36
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited