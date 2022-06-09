 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bombay Rayon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore, down 11.27% Y-o-Y

Jun 09, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Rayon Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore in March 2022 down 11.27% from Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 614.82 crore in March 2022 down 261.79% from Rs. 380.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.93 crore in March 2022 up 64.5% from Rs. 95.58 crore in March 2021.

Bombay Rayon shares closed at 5.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)

Bombay Rayon Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.30 18.84 29.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.30 18.84 29.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.68 21.12 18.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.39 -8.55 35.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.66 10.64 11.56
Depreciation 13.44 16.92 12.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.95 61.88 72.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -47.82 -83.17 -121.40
Other Income 0.45 0.27 13.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -47.37 -82.90 -108.25
Interest 13.82 22.81 34.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -61.19 -105.71 -143.19
Exceptional Items -670.67 -217.40 466.94
P/L Before Tax -731.86 -323.11 323.75
Tax -117.04 -3.10 -56.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -614.82 -320.01 380.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -614.82 -320.01 380.01
Equity Share Capital 317.48 317.48 317.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.48 -10.08 11.97
Diluted EPS -19.48 -10.08 11.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.48 -10.08 11.97
Diluted EPS -19.48 -10.08 11.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bombay Rayon #Bombay Rayon Fashions #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Jun 9, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.