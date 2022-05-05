 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bombay Dyeing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.01 crore, up 19.85% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 598.01 crore in March 2022 up 19.85% from Rs. 498.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.73 crore in March 2022 up 74.98% from Rs. 166.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.14 crore in March 2022 up 43.49% from Rs. 55.85 crore in March 2021.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 118.15 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.91% returns over the last 6 months and 76.08% over the last 12 months.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 598.01 526.50 498.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 598.01 526.50 498.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 302.71 303.14 228.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.06 2.77 0.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 78.90 42.92 92.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.72 18.52 16.98
Depreciation 7.92 8.32 8.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.63 108.50 113.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.07 42.33 38.28
Other Income 10.15 66.30 8.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.22 108.63 47.08
Interest 109.14 140.16 150.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -36.92 -31.53 -103.47
Exceptional Items -0.45 -232.58 --
P/L Before Tax -37.37 -264.11 -103.47
Tax 4.36 -46.76 63.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -41.73 -217.35 -166.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -41.73 -217.35 -166.77
Equity Share Capital 41.31 41.31 41.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.02 -10.52 -8.07
Diluted EPS -2.02 -10.52 -8.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.02 -10.52 -8.07
Diluted EPS -2.02 -10.52 -8.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

