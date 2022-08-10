 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bombay Dyeing Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 606.37 crore, up 59.21% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 606.37 crore in June 2022 up 59.21% from Rs. 380.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.82 crore in June 2022 up 28.81% from Rs. 107.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.68 crore in June 2022 up 203.98% from Rs. 17.33 crore in June 2021.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 100.60 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.03% returns over the last 6 months and 2.50% over the last 12 months.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 606.37 598.01 380.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 606.37 598.01 380.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 340.88 302.71 273.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.04 1.06 0.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 85.71 78.90 -3.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.47 13.72 15.20
Depreciation 7.91 7.92 8.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 140.55 131.63 92.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.81 62.07 -5.49
Other Income 39.96 10.15 14.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.77 72.22 9.05
Interest 120.79 109.14 134.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -76.02 -36.92 -125.41
Exceptional Items -- -0.45 --
P/L Before Tax -76.02 -37.37 -125.41
Tax 0.83 4.36 -17.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -76.85 -41.73 -107.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 0.01 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -76.85 -41.72 -107.97
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.03 -0.02 0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -76.82 -41.74 -107.91
Equity Share Capital 41.31 41.31 41.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.72 -2.02 -5.22
Diluted EPS -3.72 -2.02 -5.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.72 -2.02 -5.22
Diluted EPS -3.72 -2.02 -5.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 10, 2022
