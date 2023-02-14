 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bombay Burmah Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.04 crore, down 7.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.04 crore in December 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 68.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.39 crore in December 2022 down 285.46% from Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 103.88% from Rs. 39.48 crore in December 2021.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.04 73.13 68.97
Other Operating Income -- 0.81 --
Total Income From Operations 64.04 73.94 68.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.23 34.06 25.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.48 1.24 0.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.88 5.17 7.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.82 23.39 21.70
Depreciation 2.28 2.27 2.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.16 20.28 18.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.06 -12.46 -5.65
Other Income 10.25 7.93 42.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.81 -4.54 37.12
Interest 22.58 19.53 22.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -26.39 -24.07 14.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -26.39 -24.07 14.23
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.39 -24.07 14.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.39 -24.07 14.23
Equity Share Capital 13.95 13.95 13.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.78 -3.45 2.04
Diluted EPS -3.78 -3.45 2.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.78 -3.45 2.04
Diluted EPS -3.78 -3.45 2.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited