Bombay Burmah Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.04 crore, down 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.04 crore in December 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 68.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.39 crore in December 2022 down 285.46% from Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 103.88% from Rs. 39.48 crore in December 2021.