Bodal Chemicals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 428.31 crore, up 10.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bodal Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 428.31 crore in June 2022 up 10.72% from Rs. 386.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.77 crore in June 2022 down 27.68% from Rs. 30.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.59 crore in June 2022 down 11.72% from Rs. 53.91 crore in June 2021.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2021.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 96.45 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.39% returns over the last 6 months and -15.39% over the last 12 months.

Bodal Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 428.31 545.92 386.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 428.31 545.92 386.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 226.42 309.88 238.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.09 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.69 1.30 -32.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.49 26.66 22.03
Depreciation 11.41 10.91 8.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.00 148.67 111.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.27 48.42 37.74
Other Income 3.91 2.88 7.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.18 51.30 44.92
Interest 6.87 5.87 4.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.31 45.43 40.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.31 45.43 40.30
Tax 7.54 10.34 10.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.77 35.09 30.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.77 35.09 30.10
Equity Share Capital 24.50 24.50 24.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 2.88 2.46
Diluted EPS 1.78 2.87 2.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 2.88 2.46
Diluted EPS 1.78 2.87 2.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
