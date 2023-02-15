Bodal Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.39 crore, down 40.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bodal Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 304.39 crore in December 2022 down 40.26% from Rs. 509.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2022 down 96.51% from Rs. 42.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.25 crore in December 2022 down 65.51% from Rs. 73.21 crore in December 2021.
Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.47 in December 2021.
|Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 67.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.21% returns over the last 6 months and -35.74% over the last 12 months.
|Bodal Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|304.39
|399.12
|509.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|304.39
|399.12
|509.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|196.05
|202.53
|315.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-32.37
|43.40
|-43.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.27
|24.26
|26.59
|Depreciation
|13.84
|11.81
|10.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|99.52
|97.53
|142.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.11
|19.59
|57.83
|Other Income
|2.30
|0.98
|4.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.41
|20.57
|62.30
|Interest
|9.86
|6.48
|5.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.55
|14.09
|56.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.55
|14.09
|56.38
|Tax
|0.07
|3.84
|13.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.48
|10.25
|42.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.48
|10.25
|42.43
|Equity Share Capital
|25.13
|24.53
|24.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|0.79
|3.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|0.79
|3.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|0.79
|3.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|0.79
|3.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited