Bodal Chemicals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 597.29 crore, up 38.03% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bodal Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 597.29 crore in March 2022 up 38.03% from Rs. 432.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.87 crore in March 2022 up 30.98% from Rs. 23.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.38 crore in March 2022 up 22.46% from Rs. 46.04 crore in March 2021.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2021.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 93.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.98% returns over the last 6 months and -16.34% over the last 12 months.

Bodal Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 597.30 561.81 432.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 597.30 561.81 432.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 345.95 342.49 232.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.71 8.38 59.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.87 -41.72 -22.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.84 29.18 18.88
Depreciation 11.94 11.58 7.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 163.87 155.16 98.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.85 56.75 38.39
Other Income 2.59 6.64 -0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.44 63.39 38.26
Interest 6.45 9.23 5.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.00 54.16 32.47
Exceptional Items -- -18.79 --
P/L Before Tax 38.00 35.37 32.47
Tax 9.15 15.31 10.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.84 20.05 21.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.84 20.05 21.74
Minority Interest 2.03 4.27 1.83
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.87 24.32 23.57
Equity Share Capital 24.50 24.50 24.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.52 2.21 1.75
Diluted EPS 2.52 2.20 1.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.52 2.21 1.75
Diluted EPS 2.52 2.20 1.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 03:54 pm
