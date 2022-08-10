 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bodal Chemicals Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 458.95 crore, up 8.8% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bodal Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 458.95 crore in June 2022 up 8.8% from Rs. 421.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.87 crore in June 2022 down 20.05% from Rs. 29.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.61 crore in June 2022 down 3% from Rs. 55.27 crore in June 2021.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in June 2021.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 96.35 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.44% returns over the last 6 months and -15.33% over the last 12 months.

Bodal Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 458.95 597.30 421.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 458.95 597.30 421.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 237.12 345.95 249.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.32 9.71 5.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.41 -4.87 -29.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.39 28.84 24.01
Depreciation 12.33 11.94 9.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 120.87 163.87 123.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.50 41.85 39.24
Other Income 3.78 2.59 6.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.28 44.44 45.61
Interest 12.08 6.45 7.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.20 38.00 38.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.20 38.00 38.12
Tax 6.67 9.15 9.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.53 28.84 28.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.53 28.84 28.80
Minority Interest 1.34 2.03 1.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.87 30.87 29.86
Equity Share Capital 24.50 24.50 24.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.95 2.52 2.44
Diluted EPS 1.95 2.52 2.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.95 2.52 2.44
Diluted EPS 1.95 2.52 2.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

