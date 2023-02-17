Bodal Chemicals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 315.78 crore, down 43.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 315.78 crore in December 2022 down 43.79% from Rs. 561.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 90.03% from Rs. 24.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2022 down 64.31% from Rs. 74.97 crore in December 2021.