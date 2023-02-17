 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bodal Chemicals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 315.78 crore, down 43.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bodal Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 315.78 crore in December 2022 down 43.79% from Rs. 561.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 90.03% from Rs. 24.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2022 down 64.31% from Rs. 74.97 crore in December 2021.

Bodal Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 315.78 395.73 561.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 315.78 395.73 561.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 194.56 194.59 342.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.21 7.75 8.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.07 38.46 -41.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.22 24.86 29.18
Depreciation 13.92 12.19 11.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.32 98.01 155.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.62 19.87 56.75
Other Income 2.22 1.72 6.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.84 21.59 63.39
Interest 10.11 7.26 9.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.73 14.33 54.16
Exceptional Items -- -- -18.79
P/L Before Tax 2.73 14.33 35.37
Tax 0.31 4.06 15.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.43 10.27 20.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.43 10.27 20.05
Minority Interest -- -- 4.27
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.43 10.27 24.32
Equity Share Capital 25.13 24.53 24.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 0.78 2.21
Diluted EPS 0.19 0.78 2.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 0.78 2.21
Diluted EPS 0.19 0.78 2.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited