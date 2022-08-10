HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Blue Star maintains margin discipline amid market uncertainty

Anubhav Sahu & Neha Gupta   •

Despite many challenges, Blue Star (BLSTR) outperformed its peers in terms of sales and margins in Q1FY23. Strong order inflows and improvement in operating margins, despite cost pressure, marks a strong beginning for fiscal 2023

After two consecutive wash-out summers, air coolers finally saw signs of recovery this year, with soaring temperatures driving up demand for air-conditioners (ACs), air coolers, and refrigerators. Despite many challenges, Blue Star (BLSTR) outperformed its peers in terms of sales and margins in Q1FY23. Strong order inflows and improvement in operating margins, despite cost pressure, marks a strong beginning for fiscal 2023. Quarterly results snapshot   (image)   Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,970 crore, an increase of 87 percent year on...

