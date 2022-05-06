Blue Dart Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,165.91 crore, up 20.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,165.91 crore in March 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 968.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.97 crore in March 2022 up 52.19% from Rs. 90.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 295.41 crore in March 2022 up 15.54% from Rs. 255.68 crore in March 2021.

Blue Dart EPS has increased to Rs. 57.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 37.93 in March 2021.

Blue Dart shares closed at 6,835.70 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.40% returns over the last 6 months and 28.09% over the last 12 months.