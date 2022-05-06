 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Dart Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,165.91 crore, up 20.41% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Dart Express are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,165.91 crore in March 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 968.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.97 crore in March 2022 up 52.19% from Rs. 90.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 295.41 crore in March 2022 up 15.54% from Rs. 255.68 crore in March 2021.

Blue Dart EPS has increased to Rs. 57.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 37.93 in March 2021.

Blue Dart shares closed at 6,835.70 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.40% returns over the last 6 months and 28.09% over the last 12 months.

Blue Dart Express
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,165.91 1,254.75 968.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,165.91 1,254.75 968.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 665.83 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 165.48 207.36 176.35
Depreciation 92.52 103.09 107.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 708.63 107.89 543.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 199.28 170.58 140.43
Other Income 3.61 14.36 7.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 202.89 184.94 147.79
Interest 19.64 19.56 25.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 183.25 165.38 122.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 183.25 165.38 122.01
Tax 46.28 41.96 32.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.97 123.42 90.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.97 123.42 90.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 136.97 123.42 90.00
Equity Share Capital 23.73 23.73 23.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 57.73 52.01 37.93
Diluted EPS 57.73 52.01 37.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 57.73 52.01 37.93
Diluted EPS 57.73 52.01 37.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
