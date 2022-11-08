BLS Internation Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.04 crore, up 209.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.04 crore in September 2022 up 209.04% from Rs. 7.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2022 up 119.86% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.34 crore in September 2022 up 157.3% from Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2021.

BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2021.

BLS Internation shares closed at 335.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 96.94% returns over the last 6 months and 196.95% over the last 12 months.