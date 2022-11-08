 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BLS Internation Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.04 crore, up 209.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.04 crore in September 2022 up 209.04% from Rs. 7.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2022 up 119.86% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.34 crore in September 2022 up 157.3% from Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2021.

BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2021.

BLS Internation shares closed at 335.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 96.94% returns over the last 6 months and 196.95% over the last 12 months.

BLS International Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.04 15.60 7.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.04 15.60 7.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.81 -- 0.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.40 6.59 3.69
Depreciation 0.55 0.45 0.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.90 8.27 3.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.39 0.28 -0.62
Other Income 1.41 16.09 3.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.79 16.38 3.16
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.77 16.36 3.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.77 16.36 3.13
Tax 2.20 0.31 0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.57 16.04 2.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.57 16.04 2.99
Equity Share Capital 20.49 20.49 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 0.78 0.29
Diluted EPS 0.32 0.78 0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 0.78 0.29
Diluted EPS 0.32 0.78 0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm
