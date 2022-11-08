 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BLS Internation Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.84 crore, up 87.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 356.84 crore in September 2022 up 87.36% from Rs. 190.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.37 crore in September 2022 up 83.37% from Rs. 27.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.27 crore in September 2022 up 99.77% from Rs. 30.17 crore in September 2021.

BLS Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.68 in September 2021.

BLS Internation shares closed at 335.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 96.94% returns over the last 6 months and 196.95% over the last 12 months.

BLS International Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 356.84 272.82 190.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 356.84 272.82 190.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 236.34 -- 127.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.99 27.77 17.63
Depreciation 4.00 2.61 1.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.71 213.56 17.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.80 28.89 26.04
Other Income 3.47 3.76 2.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.27 32.65 28.64
Interest 0.05 0.24 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.22 32.41 28.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.22 32.41 28.45
Tax 5.23 1.71 0.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.99 30.70 27.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.99 30.70 27.46
Minority Interest -0.61 -0.23 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.37 30.47 27.47
Equity Share Capital 20.49 20.49 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 1.49 2.68
Diluted EPS 2.46 1.49 2.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 1.49 2.68
Diluted EPS 2.46 1.49 2.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm
