BLS Internation Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.82 crore, up 52.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.82 crore in June 2022 up 52.82% from Rs. 178.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.47 crore in June 2022 up 49.87% from Rs. 20.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.26 crore in June 2022 up 56.09% from Rs. 22.59 crore in June 2021.

BLS Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.98 in June 2021.

BLS Internation shares closed at 245.65 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 98.14% returns over the last 6 months and 203.46% over the last 12 months.