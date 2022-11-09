 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

BLS Infotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 150% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLS Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

BLS Infotech shares closed at 2.81 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.70% returns over the last 6 months and 659.46% over the last 12 months.

BLS Infotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 -- 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 -- 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.02 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.04 -0.04
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.00 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.00 0.00
Equity Share Capital 43.77 43.77 43.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -- --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -- --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #BLS Infotech #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.