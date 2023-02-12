Black Rose Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.30 crore, down 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.30 crore in December 2022 down 14.19% from Rs. 92.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 97.25% from Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 down 87.45% from Rs. 13.39 crore in December 2021.