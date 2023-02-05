 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Birla Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,284.55 crore, up 15.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,284.55 crore in December 2022 up 15.04% from Rs. 1,116.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2022 down 73.36% from Rs. 26.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.19 crore in December 2022 down 8.78% from Rs. 91.20 crore in December 2021.

Birla Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,284.55 1,262.78 1,116.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,284.55 1,262.78 1,116.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 291.33 273.64 239.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.94 7.39 7.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -102.69 -46.98 -46.50
Power & Fuel -- 420.94 309.00
Employees Cost 90.93 91.64 84.16
Depreciation 43.82 43.43 45.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 922.20 515.70 441.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.02 -42.98 36.05
Other Income 8.35 43.07 10.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.37 0.09 46.06
Interest 29.77 28.24 25.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.60 -28.15 20.66
Exceptional Items -- -- 7.00
P/L Before Tax 9.60 -28.15 27.66
Tax 2.58 -11.05 1.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.02 -17.10 26.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.02 -17.10 26.35
Equity Share Capital 77.01 77.01 77.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 -2.22 3.42
Diluted EPS 0.91 -2.22 3.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 -2.22 3.42
Diluted EPS 0.91 -2.22 3.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited