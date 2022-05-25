Birla Cable Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.19 crore, up 36.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.19 crore in March 2022 up 36.34% from Rs. 118.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022 up 67.3% from Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.39 crore in March 2022 up 49.51% from Rs. 12.30 crore in March 2021.

Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2021.

Birla Cable shares closed at 129.50 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.87% returns over the last 6 months and 71.98% over the last 12 months.