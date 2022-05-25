 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Birla Cable Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.19 crore, up 36.34% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Cable are:

Net Sales at Rs 162.19 crore in March 2022 up 36.34% from Rs. 118.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022 up 67.3% from Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.39 crore in March 2022 up 49.51% from Rs. 12.30 crore in March 2021.

Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2021.

Birla Cable shares closed at 129.50 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.87% returns over the last 6 months and 71.98% over the last 12 months.

Birla Cable
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 162.19 142.81 118.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 162.19 142.81 118.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 114.84 112.80 89.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.06 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.33 -0.59 -0.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.00 6.43 6.00
Depreciation 2.63 2.72 2.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.55 13.83 12.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.83 7.57 9.13
Other Income 0.93 0.66 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.76 8.23 9.60
Interest 1.54 2.19 1.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.22 6.04 7.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.22 6.04 7.84
Tax 3.64 1.55 1.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.58 4.49 6.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.58 4.49 6.33
Equity Share Capital 30.00 30.00 30.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.53 1.50 2.11
Diluted EPS 3.53 1.50 2.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.53 1.50 2.11
Diluted EPS 3.53 1.50 2.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 11:55 am
