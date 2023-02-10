Birla Cable Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.70 crore, up 39.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.70 crore in December 2022 up 39.84% from Rs. 142.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2022 up 84.86% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2022 up 62.56% from Rs. 10.95 crore in December 2021.