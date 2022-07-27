 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biocon Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,139.50 crore, up 21.52% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,139.50 crore in June 2022 up 21.52% from Rs. 1,760.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.40 crore in June 2022 up 71.09% from Rs. 84.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 477.30 crore in June 2022 up 9.35% from Rs. 436.50 crore in June 2021.

Biocon EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2021.

Biocon shares closed at 318.25 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.45% returns over the last 6 months and -16.15% over the last 12 months.

Biocon
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,139.50 2,408.80 1,760.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,139.50 2,408.80 1,760.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 745.00 747.80 702.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.50 49.60 48.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -58.70 30.90 -139.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 512.60 470.30 436.00
Depreciation 217.50 212.20 194.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 524.70 518.30 323.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.90 379.70 194.50
Other Income 77.90 67.30 47.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 259.80 447.00 241.70
Interest 19.90 10.50 19.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 239.90 436.50 221.80
Exceptional Items -- -41.00 --
P/L Before Tax 239.90 395.50 221.80
Tax 29.50 58.60 57.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 210.40 336.90 164.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 210.40 336.90 164.50
Minority Interest -23.00 -45.30 -24.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -43.00 -53.00 -56.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 144.40 238.60 84.40
Equity Share Capital 600.30 600.30 600.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 2.00 0.71
Diluted EPS 1.21 1.99 0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 2.00 0.71
Diluted EPS 1.21 1.99 0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
