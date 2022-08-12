Binani Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 30.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binani Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 30.96% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 up 22.77% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 up 2600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
Binani Ind shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2020 (NSE)
|
|Binani Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.34
|0.39
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.34
|0.39
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.37
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.34
|0.19
|0.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|-0.27
|-1.03
|Other Income
|--
|1.84
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|1.57
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.91
|0.85
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.70
|0.72
|-0.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|0.72
|-0.90
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|0.72
|-0.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|0.72
|-0.90
|Equity Share Capital
|31.38
|31.38
|31.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.23
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.23
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.23
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.23
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited