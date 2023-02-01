 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Binani Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 38.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binani Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 422.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 69.09% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

Binani Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.36 0.38 0.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.36 0.38 0.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.05 0.03 0.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.33 0.36 0.33
Depreciation 0.02 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -0.33 -0.30 0.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 0.23 -0.78
Other Income 0.03 0.01 1.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.32 0.24 1.03
Interest 0.90 0.91 0.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.58 -0.67 0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.58 -0.67 0.18
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.58 -0.67 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.58 -0.67 0.18
Equity Share Capital 31.38 31.38 31.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.21 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.18 -- 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.21 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.18 -- 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited