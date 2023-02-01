 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Binani Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 38.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Binani Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2022 down 800% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 154.78% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

Binani Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.36 0.40 0.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.36 0.40 0.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.05 0.03 0.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.33 0.36 0.14
Depreciation 0.08 -- 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.64 0.87 0.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.74 -0.86 -0.73
Other Income 0.03 -- 1.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 -0.86 1.08
Interest 0.90 0.90 0.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.61 -1.76 0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.61 -1.76 0.23
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.61 -1.76 0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.61 -1.76 0.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.61 -1.76 0.23
Equity Share Capital 31.38 31.38 31.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -1.00 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.51 -1.00 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -1.00 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.51 -1.00 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited