Binani Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 38.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Binani Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2022 down 800% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 154.78% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.
Binani Ind shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2020 (NSE)
|
|Binani Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.36
|0.40
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.36
|0.40
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.36
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.08
|--
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.64
|0.87
|0.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-0.86
|-0.73
|Other Income
|0.03
|--
|1.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.86
|1.08
|Interest
|0.90
|0.90
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.61
|-1.76
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.61
|-1.76
|0.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.61
|-1.76
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.61
|-1.76
|0.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.61
|-1.76
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|31.38
|31.38
|31.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-1.00
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-1.00
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-1.00
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-1.00
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited