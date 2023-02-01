Binani Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 38.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2022 down 800% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 154.78% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.