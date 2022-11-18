Bilcare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.86 crore, up 41.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.86 crore in September 2022 up 41.61% from Rs. 106.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.78 crore in September 2022 down 130.61% from Rs. 22.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.78 crore in September 2022 up 18.5% from Rs. 14.16 crore in September 2021.

Bilcare shares closed at 39.35 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.50% returns over the last 6 months and -51.98% over the last 12 months.