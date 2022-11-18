 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bilcare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.86 crore, up 41.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 150.86 crore in September 2022 up 41.61% from Rs. 106.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.78 crore in September 2022 down 130.61% from Rs. 22.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.78 crore in September 2022 up 18.5% from Rs. 14.16 crore in September 2021.

Bilcare shares closed at 39.35 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.50% returns over the last 6 months and -51.98% over the last 12 months.

Bilcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 150.86 132.91 106.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 150.86 132.91 106.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 105.91 104.21 68.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.69 -11.60 1.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.89 7.92 7.67
Depreciation 8.63 8.65 8.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.48 19.26 16.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.26 4.47 3.70
Other Income 3.89 3.71 1.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.15 8.18 5.51
Interest 16.28 15.46 17.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.13 -7.28 -11.83
Exceptional Items -- -0.55 32.52
P/L Before Tax -8.13 -7.83 20.69
Tax -1.35 -1.33 -1.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.78 -6.50 22.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.78 -6.50 22.15
Equity Share Capital 23.55 23.55 23.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.88 -2.76 9.41
Diluted EPS -2.88 -2.76 9.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.88 -2.76 9.41
Diluted EPS -2.88 -2.76 9.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bilcare #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm