Bilcare Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.03 crore, up 24.81% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 254.03 crore in September 2022 up 24.81% from Rs. 203.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2022 down 125.4% from Rs. 22.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.96 crore in September 2022 down 2.64% from Rs. 17.42 crore in September 2021.

Bilcare shares closed at 39.35 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.50% returns over the last 6 months and -51.98% over the last 12 months.

Bilcare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 254.03 248.13 203.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 254.03 248.13 203.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 187.59 193.43 140.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.71 -10.96 4.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.01 14.44 13.65
Depreciation 9.44 9.43 9.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.26 35.36 28.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.02 6.43 6.36
Other Income 2.50 3.24 1.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.52 9.67 7.97
Interest 16.44 15.82 17.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.92 -6.15 -9.74
Exceptional Items 7.11 -0.55 32.52
P/L Before Tax -1.81 -6.70 22.78
Tax 1.08 -0.77 -0.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.89 -5.93 23.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.89 -5.93 23.39
Minority Interest -2.80 -0.76 -0.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.69 -6.69 22.40
Equity Share Capital 23.55 23.55 23.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.42 -2.84 9.51
Diluted EPS -2.42 -2.84 9.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.42 -2.84 9.51
Diluted EPS -2.42 -2.84 9.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bilcare #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm