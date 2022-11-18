Bilcare Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.03 crore, up 24.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 254.03 crore in September 2022 up 24.81% from Rs. 203.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2022 down 125.4% from Rs. 22.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.96 crore in September 2022 down 2.64% from Rs. 17.42 crore in September 2021.
Bilcare shares closed at 39.35 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.50% returns over the last 6 months and -51.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bilcare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|254.03
|248.13
|203.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|254.03
|248.13
|203.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|187.59
|193.43
|140.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.71
|-10.96
|4.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.01
|14.44
|13.65
|Depreciation
|9.44
|9.43
|9.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.26
|35.36
|28.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.02
|6.43
|6.36
|Other Income
|2.50
|3.24
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.52
|9.67
|7.97
|Interest
|16.44
|15.82
|17.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.92
|-6.15
|-9.74
|Exceptional Items
|7.11
|-0.55
|32.52
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.81
|-6.70
|22.78
|Tax
|1.08
|-0.77
|-0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.89
|-5.93
|23.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.89
|-5.93
|23.39
|Minority Interest
|-2.80
|-0.76
|-0.99
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.69
|-6.69
|22.40
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|-2.84
|9.51
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|-2.84
|9.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|-2.84
|9.51
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|-2.84
|9.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited