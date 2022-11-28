BIL Continental Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 12.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BIL Continental are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in September 2022 down 12.12% from Rs. 4.33 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 341.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.
BIL Continental shares closed at 18.70 on November 04, 2022 (BSE)
|
|BIL Continental
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.80
|2.87
|4.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.80
|2.87
|4.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.32
|0.56
|0.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.95
|2.07
|3.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.55
|-0.56
|-0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.50
|0.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.22
|0.38
|Other Income
|--
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.26
|0.39
|Interest
|0.29
|0.24
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.05
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.05
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.05
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.05
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited