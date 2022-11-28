BIL Continental Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 12.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in September 2022 down 12.12% from Rs. 4.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 341.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

BIL Continental shares closed at 18.70 on November 04, 2022 (BSE)