BIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.02 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 117.02 crore in March 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 124.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022 up 102.82% from Rs. 181.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.90 crore in March 2022 down 22.81% from Rs. 34.85 crore in March 2021.

BIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.05 in March 2021.

BIL shares closed at 27.20 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.39% returns over the last 6 months and -3.89% over the last 12 months.

BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 117.02 113.50 124.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 117.02 113.50 124.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.78 44.33 42.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.64 -0.01 4.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.48 5.04 5.54
Depreciation 11.92 12.33 13.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.18 39.09 40.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.29 12.72 18.30
Other Income 4.69 4.58 3.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.98 17.30 21.68
Interest 5.75 5.79 6.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.23 11.51 14.96
Exceptional Items -- -- -238.60
P/L Before Tax 9.23 11.51 -223.64
Tax 4.04 3.25 -42.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.19 8.26 -181.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.19 8.26 -181.17
Minority Interest -0.07 -0.07 -0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.12 8.18 -181.22
Equity Share Capital 22.51 22.51 22.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 0.37 -8.05
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.37 -8.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 0.37 -8.05
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.37 -8.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

