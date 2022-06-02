BIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.02 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.02 crore in March 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 124.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022 up 102.82% from Rs. 181.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.90 crore in March 2022 down 22.81% from Rs. 34.85 crore in March 2021.

BIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.05 in March 2021.

BIL shares closed at 27.20 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.39% returns over the last 6 months and -3.89% over the last 12 months.