Big or small, CASA eludes all banks in Q3 but deposits hold up

Aparna Iyer
Jan 05, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

A part of CASA decline could be a shift to term deposits after banks began hiking interest rates

Ten banks have released early business updates for the October-December quarter, showing a decline in low-cost current and savings account deposits. Despite this, lenders have managed to shore up overall deposit growth as the sharp hikes in deposit rates seem to have paid off.

India’s most valuable private sector bank HDFC Bank reported a stellar 20 percent deposit growth, which was faster than its loan book expansion. A strong retail franchise along with hikes in deposit rates helped it bring in funds. But the bank disappointed with the share of its CASA in overall deposits. The lender’s CASA ratio has consistently declined for four quarters to 44 percent as of December.

“The trend in Retail/Term deposits remains strong, even as the bank witnessed a sequential decline in its CASA ratio to 44 percent,” pointed out analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

A part of this decline could be a shift from CASA deposits to term deposits after the bank began hiking interest rates on them. The bank has hiked its deposit rates thrice during the last quarter. Most lenders have followed through with deposit rate hikes of varying degrees during the period.

Deposits hold up

In fact, this shift could be one key reason why the share of CASA has fallen for almost all banks for the December quarter, but overall deposits have held up.