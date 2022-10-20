 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Wire Rop Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.67 crore, up 58.54% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Wire Ropes are:

Net Sales at Rs 149.67 crore in September 2022 up 58.54% from Rs. 94.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2022 up 1342.01% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.35 crore in September 2022 up 144.35% from Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Wire Rop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 127.60 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.77% returns over the last 6 months and 104.65% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Wire Ropes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 149.67 132.78 94.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 149.67 132.78 94.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.26 85.39 63.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.60 -5.38 -2.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.68 9.92 8.48
Depreciation 5.19 5.13 5.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.90 17.70 11.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.04 20.00 7.39
Other Income 0.12 0.12 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.16 20.12 7.42
Interest 5.44 3.99 5.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.72 16.13 1.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.72 16.13 1.51
Tax 5.36 4.09 0.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.36 12.04 1.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.36 12.04 1.07
Equity Share Capital 64.38 64.11 63.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.40 1.89 0.17
Diluted EPS 2.40 1.89 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 1.89 0.17
Diluted EPS 2.40 1.89 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
