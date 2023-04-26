Bharat Wire Rop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore, up 20.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore in March 2023 up 20.73% from Rs. 134.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.96 crore in March 2023 up 106.19% from Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.84 crore in March 2023 up 113.71% from Rs. 21.45 crore in March 2022.