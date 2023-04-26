 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Wire Rop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore, up 20.73% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Wire Ropes are:

Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore in March 2023 up 20.73% from Rs. 134.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.96 crore in March 2023 up 106.19% from Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.84 crore in March 2023 up 113.71% from Rs. 21.45 crore in March 2022.

Bharat Wire Ropes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 162.33 144.29 134.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 162.33 144.29 134.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 91.48 80.14 80.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.79 -2.94 4.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.36 11.21 9.81
Depreciation 5.21 5.12 5.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.59 19.12 17.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.48 31.64 15.87
Other Income 0.16 0.27 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.63 31.91 16.18
Interest 6.15 6.62 6.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.48 25.30 9.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.48 25.30 9.97
Tax 18.52 6.40 2.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.96 18.89 7.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.96 18.89 7.74
Equity Share Capital 67.90 64.43 63.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 2.95 1.23
Diluted EPS 2.48 2.95 1.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 2.95 1.23
Diluted EPS 2.48 2.95 1.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited