Bharat Gears Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.35 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.35 crore in December 2022 up 1.02% from Rs. 187.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 down 57.82% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.00 crore in December 2022 down 22.94% from Rs. 16.87 crore in December 2021.