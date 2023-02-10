 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Gears Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.35 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 189.35 crore in December 2022 up 1.02% from Rs. 187.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 down 57.82% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.00 crore in December 2022 down 22.94% from Rs. 16.87 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Gears
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 189.35 213.55 187.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 189.35 213.55 187.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.81 120.73 91.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.30 -2.88 7.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.59 30.11 26.84
Depreciation 5.19 4.96 4.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.24 50.66 45.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.82 9.97 11.65
Other Income 3.99 1.92 0.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.81 11.89 12.12
Interest 4.39 3.97 4.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.42 7.92 7.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.42 7.92 7.68
Tax 0.83 2.16 1.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.59 5.76 6.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.59 5.76 6.14
Equity Share Capital 15.36 10.24 10.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 3.75 6.33
Diluted EPS 1.69 3.75 6.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 3.75 6.33
Diluted EPS 1.69 3.75 6.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
