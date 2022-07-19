HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharat Electronics: Back on a high growth path

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

With growth coming back and valuation reasonable, the stock offers good risk-reward opportunity

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) made a strong start in fiscal 2023, growing in line with its plan to leverage its execution capabilities. The company has set bigger growth targets for fiscal 2023, as supply-side issues and logistic hurdles ease. With strong orders in hand and a robust pipeline of projects emanating from import restrictions, BEL is projecting a growth of around 15 percent in fiscal 2023 against the 9 percent it saw in fiscal 2022. Strong operational performance BEL has...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers