Bharat Bijlee Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 349.30 crore, up 20.41% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Bijlee are:

Net Sales at Rs 349.30 crore in March 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 290.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 13.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.66 crore in March 2022 down 2.11% from Rs. 24.17 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.09 in March 2021.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 1,584.65 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.13% returns over the last 6 months and 24.59% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Bijlee
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 349.30 323.05 290.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 349.30 323.05 290.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 207.51 214.01 246.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.09 5.06 2.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 59.62 21.15 -36.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.64 32.13 32.48
Depreciation 3.03 3.08 2.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.16 25.89 31.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.25 21.73 11.57
Other Income 9.38 4.63 9.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.63 26.36 21.51
Interest 4.77 5.15 4.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.86 21.21 17.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.86 21.21 17.06
Tax 4.25 5.31 4.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.61 15.90 13.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.61 15.90 13.05
Equity Share Capital 5.65 5.65 5.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.54 28.13 23.09
Diluted EPS 20.54 28.13 23.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.54 28.13 23.09
Diluted EPS 20.54 28.13 23.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 12:33 pm
