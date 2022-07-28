Bharat Bijlee Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.14 crore, down 3.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.14 crore in June 2022 down 3.78% from Rs. 288.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.33 crore in June 2022 up 19.37% from Rs. 13.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.03 crore in June 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 26.30 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 28.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 24.20 in June 2021.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 1,759.30 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.07% returns over the last 6 months and 27.22% over the last 12 months.