 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharat Bijlee Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.14 crore, down 3.78% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Bijlee are:

Net Sales at Rs 277.14 crore in June 2022 down 3.78% from Rs. 288.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.33 crore in June 2022 up 19.37% from Rs. 13.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.03 crore in June 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 26.30 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 28.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 24.20 in June 2021.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 1,759.30 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.07% returns over the last 6 months and 27.22% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Bijlee
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 277.14 349.30 288.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 277.14 349.30 288.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 225.20 207.51 200.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.97 3.09 2.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.22 59.62 7.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.39 38.64 31.25
Depreciation 2.99 3.03 2.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.80 26.16 24.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.01 11.25 19.18
Other Income 7.03 9.38 4.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.04 20.63 23.49
Interest 4.63 4.77 5.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.41 15.86 18.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.41 15.86 18.10
Tax 5.08 4.25 4.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.33 11.61 13.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.33 11.61 13.68
Equity Share Capital 5.65 5.65 5.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.89 20.54 24.20
Diluted EPS 28.89 20.54 24.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.89 20.54 24.20
Diluted EPS 28.89 20.54 24.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Bijlee #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.