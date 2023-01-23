 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Bijlee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.03 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Bijlee are:Net Sales at Rs 388.03 crore in December 2022 up 20.11% from Rs. 323.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.09 crore in December 2022 up 45.22% from Rs. 15.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.71 crore in December 2022 up 34.88% from Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2021.
Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 40.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 28.13 in December 2021. Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 2,483.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.88% returns over the last 6 months and 25.41% over the last 12 months.
Bharat Bijlee
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations388.03323.55323.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations388.03323.55323.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials278.70287.72214.01
Purchase of Traded Goods7.119.385.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.94-57.7721.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.4433.1032.13
Depreciation3.303.323.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.1027.1725.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.3220.6321.73
Other Income7.096.594.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.4127.2226.36
Interest5.844.705.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.5722.5221.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax30.5722.5221.21
Tax7.485.585.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.0916.9415.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.0916.9415.90
Equity Share Capital5.655.655.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS40.8529.9928.13
Diluted EPS40.8529.9928.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS40.8529.9928.13
Diluted EPS40.8529.9928.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
