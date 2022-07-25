Bhagyanagar Pro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, up 14413% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in June 2022 up 14413% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022 up 1012.04% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2022 up 1151.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Bhagyanagar Pro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2021.

Bhagyanagar Pro shares closed at 41.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.02% returns over the last 6 months and 39.39% over the last 12 months.