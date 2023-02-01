 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhageria Indu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.68 crore, down 44.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhageria Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 93.68 crore in December 2022 down 44.63% from Rs. 169.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2022 down 84.73% from Rs. 24.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.93 crore in December 2022 down 65.98% from Rs. 40.95 crore in December 2021.
Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.60 in December 2021. Bhageria Indu shares closed at 142.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.06% returns over the last 6 months and -41.16% over the last 12 months.
Bhageria Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations93.68154.62169.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations93.68154.62169.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials68.9290.0993.98
Purchase of Traded Goods0.340.0415.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.1027.47-8.45
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.685.215.49
Depreciation8.218.177.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.7019.5024.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.924.1531.10
Other Income0.792.412.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.726.5633.87
Interest0.661.560.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.064.9933.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.064.9933.39
Tax1.321.378.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.733.6224.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.733.6224.45
Minority Interest0.000.020.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.733.6424.45
Equity Share Capital21.8221.8221.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.860.835.60
Diluted EPS0.860.835.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.860.835.60
Diluted EPS0.860.835.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

