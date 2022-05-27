BGR Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.98 crore, down 45.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 206.98 crore in March 2022 down 45.65% from Rs. 380.84 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.24 crore in March 2022 down 23.56% from Rs. 55.23 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2022 down 188.01% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2021.
BGR Energy shares closed at 68.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.67% returns over the last 6 months and 11.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|BGR Energy Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|206.98
|250.43
|380.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|206.98
|250.43
|380.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|134.03
|142.15
|238.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.06
|34.13
|40.82
|Depreciation
|8.55
|6.05
|7.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.64
|70.35
|98.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.30
|-2.25
|-4.78
|Other Income
|1.30
|2.20
|1.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.00
|-0.05
|-3.13
|Interest
|77.28
|77.02
|70.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-89.28
|-77.07
|-73.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-89.28
|-77.07
|-73.63
|Tax
|-21.04
|-18.40
|-18.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-68.24
|-58.67
|-55.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-68.24
|-58.67
|-55.23
|Equity Share Capital
|72.16
|72.16
|72.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.46
|-8.13
|-7.65
|Diluted EPS
|-9.46
|-8.13
|-7.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.46
|-8.13
|-7.65
|Diluted EPS
|-9.46
|-8.13
|-7.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited