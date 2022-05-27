 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BGR Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.98 crore, down 45.65% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 206.98 crore in March 2022 down 45.65% from Rs. 380.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.24 crore in March 2022 down 23.56% from Rs. 55.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2022 down 188.01% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2021.

BGR Energy shares closed at 68.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.67% returns over the last 6 months and 11.57% over the last 12 months.

BGR Energy Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 206.98 250.43 380.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 206.98 250.43 380.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 134.03 142.15 238.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.06 34.13 40.82
Depreciation 8.55 6.05 7.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.64 70.35 98.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.30 -2.25 -4.78
Other Income 1.30 2.20 1.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.00 -0.05 -3.13
Interest 77.28 77.02 70.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -89.28 -77.07 -73.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -89.28 -77.07 -73.63
Tax -21.04 -18.40 -18.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -68.24 -58.67 -55.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -68.24 -58.67 -55.23
Equity Share Capital 72.16 72.16 72.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.46 -8.13 -7.65
Diluted EPS -9.46 -8.13 -7.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.46 -8.13 -7.65
Diluted EPS -9.46 -8.13 -7.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 27, 2022
