Better be cautious on Wipro after Q3 FY23

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenue performance tepid, guidance muted Uptick in margin, expects it to sustain Order flow robust, disconnect between ordering and execution Attrition falling, net hiring negative Macro slowdown showing up in multiple pockets, earnings trajectory to remain uninspiring Wipro (CMP: Rs 394, Market Cap: Rs 216,131 crore) has delivered its Q3 performance wherein revenues and guidance were tepid although margin improvement and order inflows surprised on the upside. We are unable to solve the puzzle of higher bookings not translating into similar growth in revenues....