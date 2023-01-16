HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Better be cautious on Wipro after Q3 FY23

Madhuchanda Dey   •

The disconnect between order flows and execution is baffling; one should wait for performance to catch up before turning constructive

One of the key growth strategies of Wipro has been its inorganic moves to acquire end-to-end capabilities in consulting, digital, cloud, and IT transformation services (Illustration by Suneesh K.)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Revenue performance tepid, guidance muted Uptick in margin, expects it to sustain Order flow robust, disconnect between ordering and execution Attrition falling, net hiring negative Macro slowdown showing up in multiple pockets, earnings trajectory to remain uninspiring Wipro (CMP: Rs 394, Market Cap: Rs 216,131 crore) has delivered its Q3 performance wherein revenues and guidance were tepid although margin improvement and order inflows surprised on the upside. We are unable to solve the puzzle of higher bookings not translating into similar growth in revenues....

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers