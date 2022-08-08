 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Best Agrolife Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 463.70 crore, up 34.58% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

Net Sales at Rs 463.70 crore in June 2022 up 34.58% from Rs. 344.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.13 crore in June 2022 up 54.71% from Rs. 25.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.27 crore in June 2022 up 79.74% from Rs. 36.87 crore in June 2021.

Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 16.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.77 in June 2021.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 968.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)

Best Agrolife
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 463.70 309.35 344.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 463.70 309.35 344.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 87.08 129.88 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 373.57 248.86 350.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -95.49 -151.38 -51.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.87 8.09 3.62
Depreciation 5.76 6.60 0.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.78 11.81 5.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.14 55.50 35.20
Other Income 0.37 1.00 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.51 56.49 36.01
Interest 7.06 7.17 1.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.45 49.33 34.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.45 49.33 34.82
Tax 13.32 11.16 8.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.13 38.16 25.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.13 38.16 25.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.13 38.16 25.94
Equity Share Capital 23.64 23.64 22.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.97 16.75 11.77
Diluted EPS 16.97 16.75 11.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.97 16.75 11.77
Diluted EPS 16.97 16.75 11.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
