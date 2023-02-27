 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire pays “taxes” 21 miles in height, 3x the level at which airplanes cruise

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

Berkshire hopes and expects to pay much more in taxes during the next decade, Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett wrote in his annual shareholder letter

If one piles up $32 billion, the stack will be more than 21 miles in height, about three times the level at which commercial aircraft usually cruise.

That’s the amount of tax Berkshire Hathaway paid between 2012-21.

“Brace yourself – had there been roughly 1,000 taxpayers in the US matching Berkshire’s payments, no other businesses nor any of the country’s 131 million households would have needed to pay any taxes to the federal government. Not a dime,” wrote the Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett in his annual shareholder letter.

