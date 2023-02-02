 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Berger Paints Q3 result: Net profit declines 20.5% to Rs 200 crore

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

Berger Paints Q3: Revenue from operations for the quarter under review came in at Rs 2,693.6 crore, a 5.6 percent increase from Rs 2,550.8 crore registered in the year's corresponding period.

On an a standalone basis, Berger Paints' net profit fell 6 percent toRs 207.10 crore YoY (Representative image)

Berger Paints India on February 2 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 200.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23), down 20.5 percent from Rs 252.7 crore registered in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,693.6 crore, up 5.6 percent against from Rs 2,550.8 crore logged in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

On a standalone basis, the net profit stood at Rs. 207.10 crore as against Rs 220.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, representing a decline of 6 percent. Revenue from operations increased 7.21 percent to Rs 2,418.91 crore during the quarter under review.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (excluding other Income) for the September-December period was at Rs 349.7 crore, representing a drop of 10.8 percent from Rs 392.1 crore in the same quarter last year. At the same time, its margin also fell to 13 percent from 15.4 percent year-on-year.