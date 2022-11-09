 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bedmutha Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.24 crore, down 11.05% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 168.24 crore in September 2022 down 11.05% from Rs. 189.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2022 down 132.74% from Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.42 crore in September 2022 down 22.82% from Rs. 19.98 crore in September 2021.

Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 69.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.54% returns over the last 6 months and 29.94% over the last 12 months.

Bedmutha Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 168.24 172.07 189.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 168.24 172.07 189.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 134.40 150.26 160.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.04 -7.90 2.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.36 4.78 3.95
Depreciation 7.92 7.81 8.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.74 20.88 18.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.22 -3.76 -4.25
Other Income 14.72 16.19 15.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.50 12.43 11.64
Interest 8.75 7.92 7.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.25 4.51 3.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.25 4.51 3.71
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.25 4.51 3.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.25 4.51 3.71
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.03 0.10 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.22 4.60 3.72
Equity Share Capital 32.26 32.26 32.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 1.43 1.15
Diluted EPS -0.38 1.43 1.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 1.43 1.15
Diluted EPS -0.38 1.43 1.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bedmutha Ind #Bedmutha Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:25 pm
