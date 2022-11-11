 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

BASF Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,581.99 crore, up 5.18% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BASF India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,581.99 crore in September 2022 up 5.18% from Rs. 3,405.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.11 crore in September 2022 down 17.64% from Rs. 137.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.74 crore in September 2022 down 14.87% from Rs. 232.28 crore in September 2021.

BASF EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 31.70 in September 2021.

BASF shares closed at 2,655.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.50% returns over the last 6 months and -12.48% over the last 12 months.

BASF India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,581.99 3,887.79 3,405.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,581.99 3,887.79 3,405.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,252.56 1,297.27 1,052.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,645.88 2,170.15 1,872.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 126.11 -271.64 -97.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 94.40 88.22 89.30
Depreciation 45.11 44.57 42.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 275.31 293.14 259.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.62 266.08 186.17
Other Income 10.01 3.29 3.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 152.63 269.37 189.29
Interest 3.66 5.23 6.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 148.97 264.14 183.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 148.97 264.14 183.19
Tax 35.86 67.39 45.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 113.11 196.75 137.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 113.11 196.75 137.34
Equity Share Capital 43.29 43.29 43.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.10 45.50 31.70
Diluted EPS 26.10 45.50 31.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.10 45.50 31.70
Diluted EPS 26.10 45.50 31.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #BASF #BASF India #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.