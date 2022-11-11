BASF Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,581.99 crore, up 5.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,581.99 crore in September 2022 up 5.18% from Rs. 3,405.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.11 crore in September 2022 down 17.64% from Rs. 137.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.74 crore in September 2022 down 14.87% from Rs. 232.28 crore in September 2021.

BASF EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 31.70 in September 2021.

BASF shares closed at 2,655.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.50% returns over the last 6 months and -12.48% over the last 12 months.