Bartronics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore, down 15.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bartronics India are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore in September 2022 down 15.35% from Rs. 16.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.90 crore in September 2022 down 3.03% from Rs. 12.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 down 28.48% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

Bartronics shares closed at 4.25 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -12.37% over the last 12 months.

Bartronics India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.73 15.37 16.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.73 15.37 16.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.33 1.53 1.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 -0.03 -0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.47 1.49 1.55
Depreciation 1.05 1.07 1.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.94 11.05 12.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 0.26 0.43
Other Income 0.13 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.26 0.44
Interest 13.10 13.10 13.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.07 -12.83 -12.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.07 -12.83 -12.66
Tax -0.17 0.74 -0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.90 -13.58 -12.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.90 -13.58 -12.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -12.90 -13.58 -12.52
Equity Share Capital 34.05 34.05 34.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.79 -0.92 -3.80
Diluted EPS -3.79 -0.92 -3.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.79 -0.92 -3.80
Diluted EPS -3.79 -0.92 -3.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

