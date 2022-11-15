Bansisons Tea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 99% from Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 100.28% from Rs. 6.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 100.35% from Rs. 5.65 crore in September 2021.

Bansisons Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.