Bansisons Tea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bansisons Tea Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 99% from Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 100.28% from Rs. 6.16 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 100.35% from Rs. 5.65 crore in September 2021.
Bansisons Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.
|
|Bansisons Tea Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|--
|3.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|--
|3.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|1.46
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|0.04
|7.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.05
|-6.16
|Other Income
|--
|0.04
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.02
|-6.16
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.02
|-6.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|-0.02
|-6.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|-0.02
|-6.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|-0.02
|-6.16
|Equity Share Capital
|6.20
|6.20
|6.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|-0.03
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|-0.03
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited