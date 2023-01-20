 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bandhan Bank Q3: Net profit falls 66% YoY on higher provisions, total cost

Jan 20, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Q3: Total expenditure rose 34.65 percent YoY. Provisions and contingencies jumped 91.32 percent to Rs 1,541.49 crore versus Rs 805.71 crore in the year-ago period.

Bandhan Bank's advances for the quarter rose 11.1 percent YoY to Rs 97,787 crore

Bandhan Bank on January 20 posted a 66 percent drop in its net profit for the December quarter (Q3FY23) at Rs 290.57 crore amid a sharp jump in provisions and total cost.

The lender had logged Rs 858.97 crore profit in the year-ago period.

Its total expenditure rose 34.65 percent from the year-ago period to Rs 2,918.77 crore. Provisions and contingencies jumped 91.32 percent to Rs 1,541.49 crore versus Rs 805.71 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Meanwhile, net interest income (NII) or the income a bank earns by giving loans, fell marginally by 2.1 percent YoY to Rs 2,080.43 crore. Other income increased nearly 45.74 percent YoY to Rs 1,033.30 crore.

The lender's non-performing assets improved. Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) fell 26.23 percent to Rs 6,964.76 crore against Rs 9,441.57 crore logged in the same quarter of the previous year.

As a percentage of total loans, gross NPAs stood at 7.15 percent compared to 7.19 percent logged in the previous quarter and 10.81 percent registered in the year-ago period. Net NPAs were flat at 1.86 percent during the quarter under review on a sequential basis. On a YoY basis, it slipped as the figures stood at 3.01 percent in the same quarter last year.