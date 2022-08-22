 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BAMPSL Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BAMPSL Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 6.21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 290.8% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

BAMPSL Sec shares closed at 7.39 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 68.34% returns over the last 6 months and 187.55% over the last 12 months.

BAMPSL Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.03 0.03
Other Operating Income 0.01 0.30 0.00
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.32 0.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.03 0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -- 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 0.27 -0.02
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 0.27 -0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 0.27 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 0.27 -0.02
Tax -- 0.04 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 0.23 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 0.23 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 34.04 34.04 34.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 3.24 3.24 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.07 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.07 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

